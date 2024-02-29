President Tinubu has reminded the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) who is in charge of the current administration

Tinubu told NLC to wait till 2027 to participate in politics as he reacted angrily against the recent protests in various parts of the country.

On Tuesday, February 27, the labour union embarked on a street protest across the country over hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

The president of the NLC, Joe Ajareo, speaking with newsmen, stated that the protest was about the high level of hunger in the country and the refusal of the Tinubu-led government to come to a conclusion on a new minimum wage.

But Speaking during the commissioning of the Lagos Red Line Train connecting from Agbado to Oyingbo, Tinubu stated that while the union has its rights and freedom, it’s not the only voice of the Nigerian people, Vanguard reported.

“The labour union should understand that no matter how much we cling to our freedom and rights… to call for strike within nine months of an administration is unacceptable.

“If you want to participate in the electoral process, wait until 2027. If not, maintain peace; you are not the only voice of Nigerians.”

Tinubu speaks on economic hardship

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu, on Wednesday, February 28, said his administration is working to ensure that Nigeria is reformed for greater efficiency with a particular emphasis on systematically inculcating fairness and equity in all aspects of the national life.

Addressing Afenifere leaders at the residence of Pa Reuben Fasoranti in Akure, Ondo state, Tinubu emphasised his commitment to leading Nigeria towards economic and social prosperity.

Tinubu said:

"Nigeria will survive the current economic challenges. There is light at the end of the tunnel. I requested the job, and I am not complaining about it. I take full responsibility."

