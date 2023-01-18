The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has revealed simple steps through which the National Identity Number (NIN) profile can be verified via its mobile application, the MWS Mobile ID app.

The NIN is an important form of ID which is now required for many official registrations and transactions.

Crowds/Applicants queue to obtain national identity numbers at the NIMC office in Lagos state on January 13, 2021. Photo credit: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The use of the identity number recently became more important as the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) made it compulsory for registration for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This piece explains how organisations and individuals can verify NIN profiles using NIMC's mobile app which is available for both Android and Apple users.

NIN verification process

Launch the MWS Mobile ID app installed on your device (Android or iOS)

Enter your PIN on the lock screen to continue

Select the “SHOW MY ID” button on the “Home” screen

Select the information you wish to be verified by the verifier by toggling the switch directly above the QR barcode to either “Basic ID” or “Full ID” on the screen

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) explained how to verify NIN profiles. Photo credit: nimc.gov.ng

Source: UGC

The verifier will hold his or her device (phone or tablet) above the QR barcode of your profile and waits for a few seconds for his or her barcode reader to read the information stored within it

Your verified passport photograph and names linked to your scanned mobile ID QR code are then displayed on the verifier’s mobile ID app (they are not stored on his/her mobile device).

What you need to know about NIN tokenization and how to use it

In another related development, the federal government, through the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), has introduced virtual National Identification Number (NIN) tokens known as “Tokenization”.

A statement by the commission explained that the NIN Tokenisation is to protect people's data privacy through the use of an encrypted, coded version of the NIN instead of the actual NIN which is used for everyday transactions.

The major goal of the NIN Tokenization, as simply explained by the NIMC's director-general, Engr Aliyu Aziz, is to protect the personal information of the NIN holders. The use of tokens instead of the actual NIN will eliminate or reduce incidences of illegal retrieval, usage, transfer, and storage of NIN, the NIMC DG noted.

