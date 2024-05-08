Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his estranged wife May’s divorce case has taken an interesting turn

According to reports, amid their divorce case trial, Yul Edochie was present in court without his lawyer, thereby halting the process

The news raised a series of interesting reactions from netizens with some wondering about May’s well-being

Controversial Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his first wife May’s divorce has piqued the interest of Nigerians after a new development.

According to a report from Due Process Advocates aka DPA Organisation headed by Emeka Ugwuonye, Yul’s lawyer was not in court on May 7, 2024, for the divorce proceedings.

It was gathered that the trial could not go on after Yul and Judy Austin’s lawyer wrote a letter to the court stating that he was unwell and would not be able to attend.

DPA Organisation revealed further that Yul was however present in court but without his lawyer and a hearing could not be held as a result.

His post reads in part:

“Today in court, Mr. Yul Edochie was present, but without his counsel, he court could not hear any substantive matter. A new date has been set in June. We are all concerned about the delays and protraction of this case. But we remain confident that justice will be done in due course by this court. As you know, several issues are involved: from the activities of the parties in the social media, to the welfare of the children, to the issues of marital properties, safety of May, and the final status of the marriage itself.”

Reactions as Yul Edochie’s lawyer fails to show up in court

A number of social media users reacted to the report of Yul and Judy’s lawyer not being in court for the divorce proceedings involving his first wife, May. Read some of their comments below:

fussienamohammed:

“as long as our queen is okay ❤️ we will wait for them patiently.”

Frankabrown_cuisine:

“Happy Queen May's safety is secure. Thank you barrister.”

missgol92:

“Most importantly my queen is doing so well.”

snataomega:

“Yul and Judy know exactly what game they are playing... He's so sick but always on line playing nuisance... Just dragging the case to prove a point. But our God is at work tho.”

mavis_miss_april_pomaa:

“He's doing everything he can to drag this case as best as he can. He's just wasting court time and draining May and himself financially. I hope the judge sees this. How can you be present in court without your council???”

queenmay_d_real_odogwu:

“I like the fact that queen May safety is assured because those FUULSSSS are capable of anything But GOD PASS them.”

giftlov_2:

“I’m so happy Queen May’s safety is pointed out, cause those two monsters can not be trusted. Almighty God please smoothing the ground your daughter Queen May is walking on, and defeat her enemies forever in Jesus name Amen . Justice for Queen May.”

onyi_ajala:

“He will continue dodging but it won’t stop law from taking its full course.”

May Edochie signs 2 deals

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Rita Edochie showed her unwavering support for May Edochie.

The veteran actress shared a clip of May signing a mega contract with a medical company as she is set to be their ambassador.

Rita Edochie also revealed that the deal with the medical centre is May Edochie's third mega-deal signing in a matter of days.

