Hardship in Nigeria: NLC Under Fire For Suspending Strike
- Deji Adeyanju has condemned the NLC's decision to suspend the nationwide strike by labour unions
- Abuja-based Adeyanju pointed out that many Nigerians do not trust the Joe Ajaero-led organisation
- Legit.ng reports that the NLC, on Tuesday night, February 27, suspended its two-day protest and extended an ultimatum to the federal government
FCT, Abuja - Deji Adeyanju, a former member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has berated the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for suspending its strike after just one day.
Legit.ng reports that NLC had told Nigerians that it would embark on a two-day strike. However, the leadership of the NLC on Tuesday night, February 27, directed its members to suspend the second day of nationwide protest. According to the NLC, the strike earlier today, Tuesday, February 27, has achieved great success.
Reacting to the development, Adeyanju criticised the NLC, saying "nobody in Nigeria rates" the labour union.
He wrote on his known X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday night, February 27:
"Nothing has been achieved from today’s protest but NLC suspends strike. NLC, I hope you see why nobody in Nigeria rates you!"
Some Nigerians on social media seem to concur with Adeyanju.
Legit.ng captures some comments below:
@christianofans4 wrote:
"Dollar has hit pocket."
@real_ndubuisi said:
"There's an igbo adage that says: "ogbu mma anaghị ekwe ka ewere mma gaa ya n'azụ". After the opposition (now APC) used the NLC to cripple the Jonathan government, they ensured they destroyed it. For me, anything NLC or TUC ceased to exist after the January 2012 subsidy protest."
@Adesanyajnr commented:
"I don’t know why people still take this NLC serious. The last NLC ended with Oshiomole."
Strike: Protesters march to national assembly
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that members of the NLC and other related unions marched into the national assembly complex at the Three Arms Zone district in Abuja.
The protesters sang songs to make their grievances about the current economic hardship known.
