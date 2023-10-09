Paris, France - Yoruba nation lead agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Igboho, has regained his freedom from the Beninese authorities.

Recall that Igboho and his wife, Ropo, were arrested on July 19, 2021, by the International Criminal Police Organisation at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou, the Republic of Benin, on their way to Germany after fleeing Nigeria.

The Department of State Services (DSS) in conjunction with the Nigerian Army had raided his house in Ibadan, Oyo state, on July 1, 2021; killing two of his aides.

Igboho (middle) is now a free man. Photo credits: Bella Maria, Malcolm Omirhobo, Dele Momodu

Sunday Igboho freed in Benin Republic

Igboho ran into trouble with the Muhammadu Buhari government after calling for the separation of the Yoruba ethnic group and also asking every Nigerian with Yoruba heritage to take up arms against the government to achieve sovereignty.

Beninoise officials later released his wife but Igboho was detained until March 2022, when they released him on the condition that he remain in the country “for the time being under full security,” according to his lawyer, Yomi Aliyu.

A video showing Adeyemo announcing his freedom and appreciating his supporters circulated on social media platforms on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

He thanked former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, Professor Banji Akintoye, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, and several traditional rulers for the roles they played in ensuring his total freedom.

1) President Patrice Talon

Talon, 65, has been Benin Republic's president since April 2016.

He first contemplated a career as an airline pilot. Declared unfit for occupation after having passed the Air Afrique competition, in 1983 he began trading in packaging and agricultural inputs.

Talon was formerly a close associate of former president, Boni Yayi.

The incumbent Beninese leader fled to France after being accused of involvement in an alleged 2012 plot to poison Yayi - an accusation he strongly rejects.

He received a presidential pardon in May 2014 and returned from exile in October 2015.

2) Wole Soyinka

Professor Soyinka is a Nigerian playwright, novelist, poet, and essayist. He was awarded the 1986 Nobel Prize in Literature.

In May 2022, Soyinka travelled to Cotonou, Benin Republic, to meet Igboho. He has consistently spoken in support of the Yoruba Nation agitator.

3) Olusegun Obasanjo

Olusegun Obasanjo is a Nigerian retired military officer and statesman who served as Nigeria's head of state from 1976 to 1979 and later as its president from 1999 to 2007.

Obasanjo has been described as one of the great figures of the second generation of post-colonial African leaders.

4) Ayo Adebanjo

Pa Adebanjo is a former leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere.

Adebanjo, 95, openly and famously supported the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) during the 2023 election.

5) Oba Francis Alao

Oba Francis Alao is the Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oyo state.

He was crowned in 2017 at the age of 54. Presently, he is No. 2 on the list of traditional rulers in the Council of Obas in Oyo state.

Like Igboho, he has been vocal in the quest to put an end to the Fulani herdsmen crisis.

6) Dele Momodu

Momodu is a journalist and businessman. He is the Publisher of Ovation International.

He is a chieftain of Nigeria's main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Momodu indicated his interest in running for the position of president under the LP during the 2011 presidential election cycle in September 2010. However, the LP would drop out of the presidential race and he would end up running under the platform of the National Conscience Party, losing to Goodluck Jonathan in the general elections.

7) Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan

Oba Akinruntan is the traditional ruler of Ugbo Kingdom, a town in Ilaje local government, Ondo state. He is an oil magnate and founder of Obat Oil.

In March 2014 Forbes estimated his net worth as US$300 million. Obateru is ranked by Forbes magazine as the second richest king in Africa and the richest in Nigeria.

Igboho regains freedom

In an earlier report, Legit.ng reported on Igboho's freedom.

In a video released on social media, Igboho extended his profound gratitude to all those who had supported him during his travails in Benin.

