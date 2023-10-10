The Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has finally reunited with his family in Hamburg, Germany

Igboho regained his freedom from the Benin Republic after he was arrested by the International Criminal Police Organisation at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou in 2021

The reunion of the self-determination activist with his family was captured in a viral video on social media

Germany, Hamburg - The Yoruba Nation campaigner, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has arrived in Germany.

As reported by The Nation, Igboho arrived at Hamburg International Airport in Germany to reunite with his family.

Igboho regained freedom after over two years of incarceration in the Republic of Benin.

In a viral video shared by APC chieftain, Joe Igbokwe on Facebook, the self-determination activist was captured with a UK-based Nigerian Islamic cleric, Saheed Shittu.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Igboho regained his freedom from detention in the Republic of Benin.

This development was confirmed by the leader of the Yoruba Nation Group, Professor Banji Akintoye.

Prof Akintoye revealed that Igboho regained freedom on Sunday, October 8 and would be heading to Germany to join his family after two years and three months in detention.

Igboho was released by the government of the Republic of Benin.

The spokesperson of the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Maxwell Adeleye, announced this in a statement posted on his Facebook page on Monday, March 7.

Igboho regained his freedom after he and his wife, Ropo, were arrested on July 19, 2021, by the International Criminal Police Organisation at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou, the Republic of Benin, on their way to Germany after fleeing Nigeria.

The Department of State Services (DSS) in conjunction with the Nigerian Army had raided his house in Ibadan, Oyo state, on July 1, 2021; killing two of his aides.

Legit.ng writes on individuals Igboho paid tribute to after his freedom in the Benin Republic.

