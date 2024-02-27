Chief Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho said he has nothing to fear anymore after the death of his mother

Igboho, Oyo state - Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popular known as Sunday Igboho, said he is back to Nigeria to chase out killer herdsmen from Yorubaland.

Igboho said the soldiers and police deployed to the Yorubaland cannot protect the people of the southwest region of the country against herdsmen.

Sunday Igboho says he's back to chase away killer herdsmen Photo credit: @AlarmeeThe75076

As reported by The Nation, he stated this while addressing a group of people in the Yoruba language during the burial of his mother in his hometown, Igboho in Oyo state.

The freedom fighter said he had nothing to fear as his mother was no longer alive.

He urged others to work in accordance with their elders and mount and secure the places themselves against herdsmen, The Punch reported.

“I want you all to stand with me so that we can liberate ourselves from the herders encroaching on our lands. Let us mount security in all the Yoruba lands ourselves, if not, they will take our lands.

“We don’t have to wait for the government or anyone. Let’s just work in unison. We cannot farm on our lands because of these herders.

He added that:

“It was my mother that was my fear before but now she’s gone, I have nothing to be scared of again. I am now back to take back our land.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Igboho returned to Nigeria. A statement by Igboho's spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, on X page on Thursday, February 22, confirmed that the activist returned to the country for his late mother's burial.

“I can confirm that Chief Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, is currently on his way to Igboho Town for the final burial of his mother, S.A Adeyemo. The body of MRS S.A ADEYEMO was picked up from the mortuary in Saki town some few hours ago.”

