Igboho-born separatist leader, Sunday Adeyemo, has received a favourable judgement in court

An ECOWAS court ruled against the governor of Benin Republic in Abuja on Tuesday, December 5

According to the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice, the French-speaking country did not totally help to protect Adeyemo's rights

FCT, Abuja - The Community Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), sitting in Abuja on Tuesday, December 5, ordered the government of the Republic of Benin to pay Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Igboho, a sum of 20 million CFA.

Legit.ng reports that 20 million CFA is about N26 million (mid-market rate conversion).

Sunday Igboho's rights violated: Court

The sum is a sanction for 'unlawful detention and violation of his human rights', according to Nigerian Tribune.

Vanguard also reported on the development.

In a unanimous judgement delivered by Justices Gberi-Bé Ouattara, Sengu M. Koroma and Ricardo Claúdio

Monteiro GONÇALVES, in the matter, marked: ECW/CCJ/APP/15/22 in Sunday Igboho vs. Republic of Benin, the court also ordered the Francophone country to comply with its order to pay 20 million CFA to Adeyemo within three months and report back to the court with evidence of payment.

Counsel for the applicant (Adeyemo) includes Tosing Ojaomo, Aderemilekun Omojola Esq., Janet Fashakin Esq., and Irene Aclombessi, who represented the Republic of Benin.

Sunday Igboho reunites with family in Germany

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Igboho regained freedom in Benin Republic.

On October 10, Igboho arrived at Hamburg International Airport in Germany to reunite with his family.

Igboho thanks Soyinka, others

A video showing Igboho announcing his freedom and appreciating his supporters circulated on social media platforms on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

He thanked former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, Professor Banji Akintoye, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, and several traditional rulers for the roles they played in ensuring his total freedom.

