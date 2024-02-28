The suspension of the two-day planned nationwide strike has continued to generate reactions in the polity

President Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga, described NLC president Joe Ajaero as an unreasonable leader, who prefers strike action over dialogue with the government

Onanuga claimed Ajaero is playing politics with the affairs of the labour union, noting that "Ajaero keeps threatening the government as if the NLC will have to run the government"

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on information and strategy, has lambasted the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Tinubu's aide knocked on the NLC president after suspending the two-day strike action. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Joe Ajaero

Source: Facebook

Onanuga, who is a guest on Politics Today, a Channels TV programme, on Wednesday, February 28, claimed that the president of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, behaves in an unruly manner.

Recall that the leadership of the NLC on Tuesday night, February 27, directed its members to suspend the second day of nationwide protest. According to the NLC, the strike has achieved great success.

Reacting to the development, the presidential aide condemned the NLC's nationwide strike action and maintained that instead of the union going on strike, why can't Ajaero seek dialogue with Tinubu's government.

Onanuga said:

"Ajaero keeps shooting the goal post. Joe Ajaero is not playing the politics for Labour the way it should be played. Sometimes he appears to me as a very unreasonable leader. Why call people on the streets, when you can hold further talks with the government of Nigeria to know where the problem lies and the federal government will update you.

"The government has given Mr Ajaero and his group the explanation, whatever that has not been done, he will say this is the reason why we have not done this. But every time, he (Joe Ajaero) keeps threatening government as if the labour union will have to run the federal government. There is a position and decision of Labour but government is government."

Watch the full interview below

PDP chieftain knocks NLC president

Legit.ng earlier reported that PDP stalwart Rilwan Olanrewaju accused the leadership of the NLC of being compromised with the current Nigerian government.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Olanrewaju shared the views of many Nigerians who wondered why it took the workers a long time before protesting.

The PDP chieftain made the comment while reacting to the warning by the police and the DSS against the planned protest.

Source: Legit.ng