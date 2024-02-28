Comrade Joe Ajaero, the president of the NLC, has said the organisation was intimidated and threatened not to go ahead with its two-day nationwide protest over mounting hardship

Ajaero disclosed that following its announcement of the commencement of the protests, the congress was intimidated and harassed in a bid to prevent the demonstrations

Legit.ng reports that Ajaero, however, promised not to be perturbed as he is focused on how Nigerians can live a better life

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - The president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, has said the organisation suspended its protest because of threats and intimidation.

At a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon, February 28, Ajaero said labour leaders were harassed to stop the protest, The Cable reported.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, believes the organisation took the best decision to suspend its protests and nationwide strike. Photo credit: @NLCHeadquarters

Source: Twitter

'We will press on': NLC vows

He, however, vowed that he remains resolute in his quest to ensure the federal government, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, does what is right and ease the hardship in Nigeria.

The Nation noted Ajaero's stance.

Ajaero was quoted as saying:

“We were threatened with all manners of consequences that would be meted on us if we went ahead.

“We were, however, not perturbed, as lifting the heavy yoke of suffering upon Nigerian workers and masses left us with no option than to press on.”

Read more about NLC strike over hardship:

NLC under fire for suspending strike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Comrade Deji Adeyanju, a former member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), berated the NLC for suspending its strike after just one day.

NLC had told Nigerians that it would embark on a two-day strike. However, the leadership of the NLC on Tuesday night, February 27, directed its members to suspend the second day of nationwide protest. According to the NLC, the strike on Tuesday, February 27, has achieved great success.

Source: Legit.ng