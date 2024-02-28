Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Senate has approved President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s request to sack the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission Executive Vice-Chair, Babatunde Irukera.

The lawmakers made the decision during a voice vote where the ayes had it and the Senate President, Gods will Akpabio hit the gavel on Wednesday, February 28.

Tinubu in a letter read at the plenary by Akpabio demanded the sack of Irukere based on inefficiency, The Punch reported.

The FCCPC Act demands that the President needs the approval of the National Assembly to sack the executive vice-chairman of

