President Bola Tinubu has left the seat of power in Abuja to visit the people of Ondo state over the death of the former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

The president is expected to visit the palace of Olowo of Owo and meet with the family of Akeredolu, also in Owo

Thirdly, Tinubu will be visiting the national leader of Afenifere, Pa Reube Fasoranti, at his residence in Ondo state

President Bola Tinubu has departed Abuja and landed in Ondo state for a series of engagements in the Sunshine State.

The Nigerian Airforce Jet touched down at the Akure airport at exactly 11:35 am.

Tinubu visit Ondo to commiserate with Akeredolu's family Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

List of those who welcomed Tinubu to Ondo

The state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, top government officials and prominent politicians received him.

A parade was put in place at the terminal of the airport to welcome President Tinubu to the Sunshine State.

While in the state, the president is expected to visit the palace of Olowo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye and the families of former Governor Rotimi Akereodolu.

The President is also expected to pay a courtesy visit to the National Leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, at his residence in Akure.

Why Tinubu visited Ondo

President Tinubu’s purpose of the visit is to pay a condolence visit to the family of the late former Governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu, who is currently in Owo.

In a video shared on social media, the president was also welcomed by the people of the state as they waved at his convoy.

The people hailing the president described him as the 01 of Nigeria while others shouted, "We are hungry", using the Yoruba language.

Tinubu's visit to Ondo came days after the final burial of former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who died recently after a long-time illness.

Source: Legit.ng