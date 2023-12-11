The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has reportedly been awarded the Government Agency of the Year 2023

Under the leadership of Babatunde Irukera, the FCCPC has achieved significant milestones in healthcare, digital finance, and electricity sectors

A statement sent to Legit.ng indicates that the FCCPC was recognised for promoting fairness, regulatory stability and consumer protection within the Nigerian marketplace.

Recall that the agency also in 2023 bagged an outstanding achievement consumer education award in Australia, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Babatunde Irukera's achievements as FCCPC boss

Babatunde Irukera, since assuming leadership at the Consumer Protection Council (CPC) in 2017, has transformed it into a proactive and consumer-centric agency, kicking off with renaming and rebranding to the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

Under his guidance, the FCCPC has achieved milestones in the healthcare, digital finance, and electricity sectors.

Notably, the development of the Patient Bill of Rights in healthcare establishes a comprehensive framework for patient empowerment, transparency, and accountability.

Irukera's leadership also involves proactive measures in digital finance, such as actions against unregistered digital money lenders and interventions in the power sector to address challenges faced by electricity consumers.

The FCCPC has been described as a responsive adjudicator, dismantling bureaucratic hurdles and ensuring swift justice for consumers.

The strategic use of regulatory tools reflects a comprehensive approach to consumer well-being, with the FCCPC contributing to a fair and regulated marketplace through alignment with national and international standards.

Irukera was applauded for his commitment to ethical business practices, which has positioned the FCCPC as a formidable force against unethical practices by manufacturers and suppliers, fostering a robust and equitable marketplace.

FCCPC says online money lenders can no longer harass debtors

Meanwhile, in a previous exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Ondaje Ijagwu, the spokesman of the FCCPC, spoke on how the agency has managed the activities of the online money lenders.

Ijagwu said the FCCPC decided to regulate their operations as against shutting them completely because some of them have met the criteria for their operations. He noted that it would be an injustice to some of them operating genuinely and to people who find them useful in the aspect of loans, especially people on the last row of the ladder.

"This is mostly about people on the last row of the ladder. Anybody who does not have the collateral to collect a loan goes there because you can actually obtain a loan without collateral. That was why we decided to regulate it," the FCCPC spokesman said.

