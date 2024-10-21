Radiogad has reacted to the beef between Burna Boy and Speed Darlington as he picked side between the two singers

In a video shared on his social media, he noted that Darlington shouldn't have called out Burna Boy, he added that he disrespected the Grammy Award singer

Radiogad also noted that Darlington was not well dealt with, that was why he continued making more videos

Nigerian On-Air-Personality, Destiny Ezeyim, widely known as Radiogad, has reacted to the brouhaha between Speed Darlington and his colleague, Burna Boy.

Legit.ng had reported that Darlington had made a video to taunt Burna Boy after video of him and embattled American singer Diddy was sighted online.

Radiogad cautions Speed Darlington. Photo credit@speeddarlingtotv/@burnaboygram/@radiogad

Source: Instagram

In a video made by the media personality, he blamed Darlington for going out of character to involve himself in an issue that does not concern him.

He blasted Darlington for bragging of being more successful than the Grammy Award winner, Radiogad noted that Darlington was just making mouth as he asked him who used to give him whatever he smokes.

Radiogad slams Darlington

In the recording, Radiogad also told Darlington that he does not have respect for speaking against Burna Boy.

The OAP noted that Darlington should have apologised to Burna Boy instead of making more videos that would further infuriate the singer.

He taunted Darlington and stated that he was not well dealt with.

See the video here:

Reactions trail the video made by Radiogad

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video made by the OAP. Here are some of the comments below:

@mr_white7515:

"This guy self sometimes I dey feel like make I dash him my savings."

@farsh.baby:

"OG."

@king_terry_00:

"Apologize for what ??na Burna de give life? Akpi if I be u , i for add talk say Burna no want give woman belle coz in na gay lol. No mind speedy na mumu guy. Him really lack respect you talk well boss man @radiogad."

@iamdonblaqwifi:

"Akpi wan put speed Darlington for trouble again."

@ashleyqueenedward:

"Love my guy."

@__lory_reports:

"Number 1 hottest African artist in America now back in Africa Akpi nwamama."

@jessymark117:

"OG with the biggest voice."

@arizona0114:

"Hope U know that Ur acct can be taken down fir promoting vawulence."

@staypositive101_:

"Wahala too much."

Speed Darlington speaks about deleting apology

Legit.ng had reported that Darlington had made another video, a few hours after he apologised to Burna Boy for ridiculing him.

In the recording, he said that his lawyer forced him to make the apology because he wanted to have his phone back.

He noted that he has the video he made about Burna Boy in his laptop and bragged that he will buy another phone.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng