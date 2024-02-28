A 27-year-old man identified as Chinalu Ogbonna has been arrested and accused of murder by the Nigerian police

Chinalu was arrested for the alleged murder of his 57-year-old father, Mmaduka Ogbonna

A source revealed that Chinalu is reputed for drug involvement, expressing remorse that despite this, he received special protection from his father

Umuahia, Abia - The Abia Police Command has officially announced the death of a 57-year-old man, Mmaduka Ogbonna, who was allegedly killed by his 27-year-old son, Chinalu Ogbonna, in Amuzukwu, Umuahia North LGA.

ASP Maureen Chinaka, the Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident in a statement released Tuesday evening, stating that they received a report around 8:00 am at CPS Umuahia.

The authorities verified a homicide incident centred around Mmaduka Ogbonna, a 57-year-old man, reportedly slain by his 27-year-old son, Chinalu Ogbonna, in Amuzukwu, Umuahia North LGA.

Detectives from CPS Umuahia investigated and discovered the victim's body at the scene, noting the removal of his left eye.

The police spokesperson, according to Punch, said:

“The suspect, Chinalu Ogbonna, a 27-year-old male residing with his father at Umu Eze Road opposite Junior Girls Secondary School Amuzukwu Ibeku, has been apprehended.

“Investigations revealed that he strangled his father to death and intended to use his left eye for money rituals.

“The corpse has been deposited at The morgue for autopsy, and exhibits have been recovered.

“The case is currently under investigation and will be charged to court.”

Suspect alleged drug use

A confidential informant revealed that Chinalu Ogbonna is reputed for drug involvement, expressing remorse that despite this, "he received special protection from his father, who favoured him greatly."

