27-year-old man, Fatai Sholola, has been arrested for stealing and selling his brother-in-law's car for N230,000 in Ogun state

Sholola was arrested by operatives of the So-Safe Corps on Friday, February 23 during a routine patrol

The suspect attempted to bribe the officers with N30,000 after he was arrested but they rejected it

Sango-Ota, Ogun state - Operatives of the So-Safe Corps have arrested a 27-year-old man, Fatai Sholola, for stealing and selling a car belonging to his sister’s husband at N230,000 in Ogun state.

The Punch reported that So-Safe Corps spokesperson, Moruf Yusuf, who disclosed this in a statement said Sholola was arrested during a routine patrol in Sango, Ado-Odo/Ota local government area around 2am on Friday, February 23.

Yusuf added that the officers found car documents in the suspect’s bag and he attempted to bribe the officers with N30,000, but they rejected it

“It was so disheartening that upon further interrogation, it was discovered that the suspect stole a car and it was the car documents that were found with him.

“Sholola later confessed without torture that he stole a car that belongs to his blood sister’s husband and sold it to one Mallam Abdullahi Yahya at Onibuku Area of Ota at the rate of N230,000.”

It was gathered that the suspect declared wanted for the past eight days before he was intercepted

The suspect had been declared wanted for the past eight days before he was intercepted by the corps officers on patrol and transferred to the Sango Divisional Police Headquarters.

