27-year-old Man Arrested for Stealing In-law’s Car in Ogun
- 27-year-old man, Fatai Sholola, has been arrested for stealing and selling his brother-in-law's car for N230,000 in Ogun state
- Sholola was arrested by operatives of the So-Safe Corps on Friday, February 23 during a routine patrol
- The suspect attempted to bribe the officers with N30,000 after he was arrested but they rejected it
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.
Sango-Ota, Ogun state - Operatives of the So-Safe Corps have arrested a 27-year-old man, Fatai Sholola, for stealing and selling a car belonging to his sister’s husband at N230,000 in Ogun state.
The Punch reported that So-Safe Corps spokesperson, Moruf Yusuf, who disclosed this in a statement said Sholola was arrested during a routine patrol in Sango, Ado-Odo/Ota local government area around 2am on Friday, February 23.
Yusuf added that the officers found car documents in the suspect’s bag and he attempted to bribe the officers with N30,000, but they rejected it
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
“It was so disheartening that upon further interrogation, it was discovered that the suspect stole a car and it was the car documents that were found with him.
“Sholola later confessed without torture that he stole a car that belongs to his blood sister’s husband and sold it to one Mallam Abdullahi Yahya at Onibuku Area of Ota at the rate of N230,000.”
It was gathered that the suspect declared wanted for the past eight days before he was intercepted
The suspect had been declared wanted for the past eight days before he was intercepted by the corps officers on patrol and transferred to the Sango Divisional Police Headquarters.
Pastor arrested for defiling minor
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a 65-year-old clergyman identified as Timothy Adedibu was arrested by the police for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl in Magboro, Obafemi Owode local government area of Ogun state.
The suspect, the leader of a church in the community was arrested minor’s uncle raised the alarm over the incident on Thursday, February 15.
According to the victims’ family, Pastor Adedibu lured the minor into his apartment and had carnal knowledge of her.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng