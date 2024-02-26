A large number of security personnel were deployed to the high court in Abuja as Nnamdi Kanu's trial begins

There is tight security around the court premises and its surroundings to forestall any breakdown of law and order

On Monday, February 26, photos of the embattled IPOB's leader in the courtroom in Abuja by operatives of the DSS have surfaced online

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is in court. He was ushered into the Federal High Court, Abuja courtroom by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday morning, February 26, as his trial resumes.

Nnamdi Kanu arrives in court for trial. Photo credit: Solomon Odeniyi

Why Kanu is in court

Afterwards, he met with the religious and traditional rulers who prayed for him, The Punch reported.

Kanu is in court for the continuation of his trial over alleged treasonable felony charges preferred against him by the federal government, The Nation reported.

The embattled IPOB leader has been in DSS detention since June 2021 when he was repatriated from Kenya to Nigeria. The federal government headed by ex-President Muhammadu Buhari extradited Kanu to Nigeria.

The prosecuting team on Monday, is being led by Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), and the defence team is being led by P. A. M. Ejiofor.

Supreme Court earlier ruled on Kanu's case

The Supreme Court earlier dismissed the judgement of the Court of Appeal that discharged and acquitted Kanu on the case of treason levelled against him by the FG.

According to the Supreme Court, Kanu was illegally brought to Nigeria from Kenya after he jumped bail. A five-member panel of the Supreme Court on Friday, December 15, ordered the continuation of the trial of Kanu.

Nigerians react as Kanu appears in court

Photos of Kanu in court on Monday has got many talking on Facebook. Below are some of their reactions.

Peter Darlington said:

"May God continue to protect and guide you Onyendu."

Akaninyene Friday James wrote:

"Nnamdi Kanu is gaining weight and very fantastic."

Peter Ejezie said:

"God may you see our leader MNK through and grant him freedom."

Samuel Rapheal stated:

"He looks fresh... DSS be doing well."

Nnamdi Kanu's trial: DSS takes over court

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that operatives of the DSS tightened security around the federal high court, Abuja, as Kanu's trial resumes.

All routes leading to the court have been cordoned off by armed security operatives.

Only those whose names were on a list held by operatives of the DSS were granted access to the court premises.

