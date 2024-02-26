BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu Sacks Legal Team, Engages New Lawyers, Name of Attorneys' Leader Disclosed
- Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has dismissed some of his lawyers
- Prominent among the affected lawyers is Mike Ozekhome, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN)
- Legit.ng reports that Kanu's trial is currently happening at the federal high court in Abuja, the Nigerian capital city
FCT, Abuja - The embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, has altered his legal team.
As reported by The Nation on Monday morning, February 26, the prosecuting team also tweaked its squad.
While the prosecuting team is being led by Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), replacing David Kaswe, the defence team is now being led by P. A. M. Ejiofor, who replaced Mike Ozekhome (SAN).
Recall that in June 2023, Kanu's family said the services of Ozekhome and others are no longer needed. The latest engagement of P. A. M. Ejiofor seems to ratify that stance.
Kanu, who is being held in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja, the Nigerian capital city, was brought to court on Monday morning, February 26, according to The Nation. This is preparatory to the commencement of proceedings at the federal high court.
While firm security arrangements were in place within and around the court premises, there was a large presence of lawyers, some people dressed like Igbo traditional rulers, family members of the defendant and other supporters.
See a video of Kanu in court on Monday, February 26, below:
Nnamdi Kanu's trial: DSS takes over court
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that operatives of the DSS tightened security around the federal high court, Abuja, as Kanu's trial resumes.
All routes leading to the court have been cordoned off by armed security operatives.
Only those whose names were on a list held by operatives of the DSS were granted access to the court premises.
