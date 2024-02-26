Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have tightened security around the federal high court, Abuja, as the trial of Nnamdi Kanu resumes.

Legit.ng reports that Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been held by Nigerian authorities in Abuja since his arrest in Kenya in 2021.

Despite numerous calls by some Nigerians for Kanu to be released, Nigerian authorities have continued to prosecute him. Photo credits: Patrick Meinhardt, Stefan Heunis

As reported by Vanguard newspaper on Monday morning, February 26, all routes leading to the court have been cordoned off by armed security agents.

Only those whose names were on a list held by operatives of the DSS were granted access to the court premises.

The Punch noted that before entering the court premises, journalists, litigants, and court staff were searched at a minimum of four checkpoints, starting from the road to the ministry of justice.

Although Kanu resides in the United Kingdom (UK), he spearheads a yearslong cause for the creation of a Biafra nation as well as the split of Igbos from Nigeria.

Former president, Muhammadu Buhari, vowed that under him, Nigeria would not break up.

Apart from Kanu, Buhari also sanctioned the controversial offensive on the residence of another separatist leader, Sunday Adeyemo 'Igboho'. Igboho leads the charge for a 'Yoruba Nation'.

