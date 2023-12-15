The Supreme Court has dismissed the judgment of the Court of Appeal that discharged and acquitted Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on the case of treason levelled against him by the federal government.

According to the Supreme Court, Kanu was illegally brought to Nigeria from Kenya after he jumped bail. Such would not have happened if the embattled leader of IPOB had not jumped the jurisdiction to continue his trial, The Nation reported.

Details later...

Source: Legit.ng