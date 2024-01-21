Femi Adesina has made a revelation about Nnamdi Kanu in his newly launched book titled "Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023),"

The former aide disclosed that Buhari extradited Nnamdi Kanu to Nigeria to prevent him from being eliminated

Adesina has however urged Kanu to stop projecting the country Nigeria in a bad light and make his case in court known

Femi Adesina, a former special adviser to former President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, has explained how Buhari’s government did a favour to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Buhari's government shielded Nnamdi Kanu, Femi Adesina revealed. Photo Credit: Marco Longari, Muhammadu Buhari

The former presidential aide disclosed that the federal government led by Buhari did Kanu a favour by extraditing him to Nigeria, reported.

He made this known in his newly launched book titled "Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023)," authored by Femi Adesina.

Meanwhile, Kanu, formerly a fugitive was extradited to Nigeria in June 2021 after serially breaching bail conditions by a Federal High Court on 11-count charges bordering terrorism, treasonable felony, managing unlawful society and others.

Quoting Buhari, while responding to a delegation under the aegis of ‘Highly-Respected Igbo Greats, Adesina said:

“In the past six years, I have developed a system where in which I don’t interfere with the judiciary. That was why in the case of Kanu, I said the best was to subject him to the system.

“Let him make his case in court instead of giving a terrible impression of the country from outside.

“I feel it is a favour to give him (Kanu) that opportunity. Government could have mobilized to eliminate him where he was, but we did not do that.

“You have made an extremely difficult demand on me as the leader of this country. The implication of your request is very serious. In the last six years, nobody will say I have confronted the judiciary. We are developing a country, and we have to go through the pains.

“The demand you have made is heavy, but I will consider it. I am glad to know you closely at this time,” Buhari told Chief Mbazulike Ameachi."

Who is Mbazulike Amaechi?

Amaechi, a first republic minister of aviation, who led the delegation to the presidential villa with a demand of the unconditional release of Kanu said the situation in the East was painful & pathetic hence meeting Buhari for a solution.

The only surviving minister, then 93, had vowed that if the terrorist group leader - Kanu - was released to him, “I assure you he will no longer say the things he used to say,” he said.

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, sacks legal team

Legit.ng reported earlier that Nnamdi Kanu has dissolved his existing legal team headed by Mike Ozekhome, SAN.

Additionally, Kanu has dismissed his medical team due to their failure to furnish a medical report supporting his claimed heart-related ailment.

This move comes in the aftermath of the Supreme Court's ruling on December 15, 2023, compelling Kanu's ongoing trial on charges related to terrorism.

