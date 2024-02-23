Owo, the hometown of the late former governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Friday, February 23, hosted many prominent figures, including Nigeria's vice-president, Kashim Shettima

Among those who also came to pay their last respect to the late governor were the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, serving governors, former governors, senators, and ministers, among others

The streets of Owo were lined with mourners and onlookers as the dignitaries from various states made their way to The Cathedral Church of Saint Andrew, the venue of the funeral service

Owo, Ondo state - The funeral ceremony for former Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has started at St. Andrews Church, Owo.

The late governor’s burial commenced on Monday, February 19, and has been ongoing throughout the week.

Rotimi Akeredolu died on December 27, 2023, aged 67. Photo credit: Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi

Present at the service, according to The Nation, are prominent Nigerians including vice president Kashim Shettima; Ondo governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa; the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje; Ogun governor, Dapo Abiodun; and Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; among several others.

Interment follows immediately at the burial site, Owo.

See the video of Shettima and others in Ondo for Akeredolu's burial below:

Akeredolu loses battle to leukaemia

Akeredolu passed away after suffering from an illness that took him out of the country.

The politician died of prolonged leukaemia at a German medical centre on December 27, 2023.

Aiyedatiwa succeeds Akeredolu in Ondo

Aiyedatiwa was sworn in as the governor of the state.

His swearing-in was conducted by the chief judge of Ondo state, Justice Olusegun Olusola, following Akeredolu's demise.

Ondo govt declares 2-day public holiday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Aiyedatiwa declared Thursday, February 22, and Friday, February 23, 2024, as public holidays in the state to honour the late Akeredolu.

The two work-free days, according to Ebenezer Adeniyan, the chief press secretary (CPS) to the governor, will allow the people of Ondo state to participate in the burial activities of the late former governor.

