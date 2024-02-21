Late governor Rotimi Akeredolu's body has arrived in Akure, the capital of Ondo state, to continue its journey to the final resting place

As long envoy accompanied the ambulance ferrying the body of the late former governor, the young and old in the community were praying for him

Recall that Akeredolu died of a cancer battle in a hospital in Germany, but his body was brought to Nigeria in January 2024

Akure, Ondo - The remains of the late Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, arrived in Akure, the Ondo state capital, on Wednesday, February 21, as part of the burial ceremony scheduled for the former leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Youths and students in Ondo were seen and heard praying for the remains of the former governor as it was brought into the state. The final burial of the former governor is scheduled to be held on February 23.

What is the cause of Akedereolu's death?

Akeredolu lost his life to the battle with cancer in a hospital in Germany, and his body was returned to Nigeria on January 5, 2024.

The ceremony to take him to his last resting home started on Thursday, February 15.

The final commendation service takes place in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state, as prominent Nigerians pay their due respect on Tuesday.

At the All Saints Church Jericho Ibadan, the crowd is full of the church as they gather to pray for the late governor's body.

Nigerians who attended Akeredolu's burial in Ibadan

Some of the people present at the service include Akeredolu's wife, Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu, Justice Bolaji Olajuwon, Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu Jnr Babajide Akeredolu, Lady Ifeoma Atuegwu, Dr Teniola Akeredolu-Micheals and Pastor Kola Akeredolu.

Others who were at the event were the deputy governor of Ondo state, Dr. Olayide Adelami, former governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, former deputy governor of Osun state, Sen. Iyiola Omisore, speaker House of Assembly Ondo state, Olamide Oladiji, APC Chairman, Ondo state, Ade Adetimehin and top government functionaries.

The atmosphere in the church was sober when the late governor's body was brought into the church.

See the video of the arrival of Akeredolu's body in Ondo:

