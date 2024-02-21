Governors AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and Douye Diri are in Ondo state, Akure to honour their late colleague, Rotimi Akerdolu

The duo alongside Tinubu's minister of state for youth, Ayodele Olawande arrived in Akure on Wednesday evening to pay their last respect to the former governor

The APC disclosed this on Wednesday and noted that Akeredolu's hometown, Owo, is on lockdown as the people celebrate the life and times of the late governor

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and his Bayelsa state counterpart, Douye Diri, have arrived in Ondo state, Akure, for the lying in state and commendation service for late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Governors AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and Douye Diri attend late Governor Akeredolu's commendation, lying-in-state service in Akure. Photo credit: Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq

Akeredolu: Douye Diri, AbdulRasaq, Tinubu's minister in Akure

The PDP governor, Diri, confirmed the development in a post shared on his Facebook page, accompanied by pictures.

Also in attendance at the ongoing event held at the Akure Township Stadium, is the minister of state for youth, Ayodele Olawande.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) also confirmed the development on Wednesday, February 21, in a post shared on its X account.

Akeredolu's burial: Owo town on locked down

The APC shared videos of the development and disclosed that in Owo, the hometown of the late governor, the Ajabue traditional procession is ongoing.

Major streets are on locked down as the people troop out to celebrate "the life of a man who brought massive development to the ancient town".

APC tweeted:

"AKETI: The arrival of the Governors of Kwara & Bayelsa and the Honourable Minister of State for Youth to the Lying in State and commendation service for the people's Governor, Arakunrin @RotimiAkeredolu, SAN, CON held at the Akure Township Stadium, Akure. #AketiEternal"

Govs pay their last respect for Akeredolu

Watch the video below as Diri, AbdulRasaq landed in Akure:

Akeredolu's corpse arrives Ondo for burial

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the remains of the late Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, arrived in Akure, the Ondo state capital, on Wednesday, February 21, as part of the burial ceremony scheduled for the former leader of the APC.

Youths and students in Ondo were seen and heard praying for the remains of the former governor upon arrival in the state. The final burial of the former governor is scheduled to be held on February 23.

Some of the people present at the service include Akeredolu's wife, Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu, Justice Bolaji Olajuwon, Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu Jnr Babajide Akeredolu, Lady Ifeoma Atuegwu, Dr Teniola Akeredolu-Micheals and Pastor Kola Akeredolu.

Akeredolu lost his life to the battle with cancer in a hospital in Germany, and his body was returned to Nigeria on January 5, 2024.

