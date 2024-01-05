The remains of the late governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu arrived in Nigeria on Friday, January 5

The late Governor's remains were brought into the country from Germany, where he passed away

Legit.ng reported that the ex-governor passed away on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, after a long battle with a problematic prostate condition in Germany

Akure, Ondo - The corpse of the late former Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, has arrived in Nigeria.

This development was confirmed in a post on X where the late governor's corpse was unboarded from an aircraft as his widowed wife, Betty, watched in despair.

The former governor succumbed to a prolonged struggle with a challenging prostate ailment in Germany on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

It was gathered that the corpse of the late governor arrived in Nigeria from Germany at about 3:39 p.m. on Friday, January 5, 2024.

It would be recalled that the late governor had returned to Nigeria in September after a three-month medical leave in Germany.

Subsequently, he took another medical leave on the directive of President Bola Tinubu, during which he handed over power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

How Akeredolu died

After the news of his demise, the family of the late governor said he died in his sleep while undergoing medical treatment for an enduring struggle with prostate cancer at a hospital in Germany.

Akeredolu Jr. conveyed the news of his father's passing through a Facebook post on the family's behalf.

The announcement was shared on Akeredolu's official page.

He said:

“He died peacefully departed in his sleep at a Hospital in Germany, where he was undergoing treatment for protracted prostate cancer.

“While we are deeply saddened and devastated by his departure, we find solace in the understanding that as he transitions to eternity, he will be guided by the benevolent hands of the angels of light, with whom he resided during his remarkable and fruitful journey on Earth."

Akeredolu weak in wife’s management, ex-aide alleges

In another report, the former Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy, Doyin Odebowale, said the late Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu was in matters involving his wife.

Odebowale accused Akeredolu's wife of acting like she had more stake in the late governor’s family than anybody.

He added that the late Ondo governor shouldn’t have allowed her to dictate the people he related with.

