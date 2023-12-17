Nigerian workers have been asked to disregard any reports about the nationwide warning strike

The strike was said to be a response to comments by the World Bank to the federal government regarding petrol prices

The World Bank suggested that the current petrol price in Nigeria, at N650, is below the market price

The National Labour Congress (NLC) has asked Nigerian workers to ignore a report that it is planning to embark on a nationwide strike from Monday, December 18, 2023.

The union described the report as fake news in a statement signed by Benson Upah, Head of Information and Public Affairs.

Upah said the union has issued no notice that it will commence any strike tomorrow(Monday).

He further advised Nigerian workers to ignore any related news, Vanguard reports.

The statement reads:

“It has been brought to our attention a notice of a strike action (purportedly signed by the General Secretary of NLC and Secretary General of TUC, Comrades Emmanuel Ugboaja and Nuhu Toro, respectively) to commence tomorrow, Monday, December 18 across the country.

“We want to reassure Nigerians that this notice did not emanate from us, and neither do we have any intention of initiating any strike action this period.

“Accordingly, concerned Nigerians are advised to ignore this notice. It is fake.”

Why the fake news of the strike?

Legit.ng reported that the World Bank had suggested the current petrol price in Nigeria does not reflect the market reality.

The global bank highlighted that the petrol price indicates the possibility that the Federal Government might still subsidise fuel.

Alex Sienaert, the bank's Lead Economist for Nigeria, mentioned that the petrol price should ideally be around N750 per litre, contrasting with the current N650 per litre paid by Nigerians, Punch reports.

These comments sparked reactions from the NLC, urging the federal government not to listen to the World Bank.

Subsequently, reports surfaced that organised labour warned the federal government, threatening a nationwide strike if the proposal was implemented.

However, this warning has since been debunked.

