The NLC and TUC have notified President Bola Tinubu-led federal government that they will be going on strike in 14 days

The organised labour said that their agreements with the Tinubu-led government in October 2023 had not been implemented

Part of the agreement reached in October was that the federal government would increase the minimum wage, but it was yet to be implemented

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have declared that they would commence a nationwide strike in 14 days, sending their notice to the federal government.

The unions said the 16-point agreement reached on October 2, 2023, between them and the federal government has not been implemented.

NLC, TUC notify Tinubu of plan to embark on nationwide strike in 14 days time Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, NLC

Source: Twitter

Why NLC declared nationwide strike

The national leadership of the TUC and NLC expressed sadness that the government appears indifferent to the widespread suffering and adversity in the nation despite their attempts to maintain industrial peace, Daily Trust reported.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The statement of the unions partly read:

“The October 2nd agreement was focused on addressing the massive suffering and the general harsh socioeconomic consequences of the ill-conceived and ill-executed IMF/World Bank-induced hike in the price of PMS and the devaluation of the naira. As we predicted, these dual policies have had dire economic consequences for the masses and workers of Nigeria.”

Tinubu's agreement with NLC, Tinubu

Barely five months after the removal of the fuel subsidy and the floating of the naira by President Bola Tinubu-led federal government, the organised labour called for nationwide protest and strike.

The presidency then negotiated with the union leadership, promising to increase the minimum wage and dishing out several palliatives to different bodies and groups.

There have been complaints that most of the palliatives go to the politicians and their supporters while the price of goods increases.

More to read about Tinubu and NLC

Tinubu, NLC renew war over alleged World Bank, IMF agenda

"Nigerians always expect quick results": Analyst rates Tinubu's policy

"These reasons are unacceptable": NLC threatens Tinubu, CBN

Tinubu announces cut in transportation fares

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tinubu announced a 50 per cent cut in transportation fares for inter-state travellers during the Christmas and Yuletide period.

According to the presidency, inter-state travellers who intend to use the train would also be paying no amount of money for the period.

Source: Legit.ng