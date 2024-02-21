An Ondo court has found guilty and sentenced an evangelist, Adewale Adelu, and five others to death by hanging for armed robbery

Evangelist Adelu and his gang were said to have robbed two commercial banks in November and December 2011

Other members of the robbery squared are Ikechuckwu Maduagwu, Fayemi Olubusuyi, Ropo Adeleye, Dele Otopka, and Bayo Omotosho

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Akure, Ondo - An evangelist, Adewale Adelu, and five others have been sentenced to death by hanging for armed robbery.

They were found guilty of robbing two commercial banks in Akure and Idanre on November 19 and December 8, 2011.

Court sentences cleric, 5 others to death by handing Photo Credit: Court of Appeal Nigeria

Source: Twitter

Convicted Ondo robbers sentenced to death

Other members of the gang sentenced to death were Ikechuckwu Maduagwu, Fayemi Olubusuyi, Ropo Adeleye, Dele Otopka, and Bayo Omotosho, The Nation reported.

The convicts had robbed the Diamond Bank Plc, Akure, the Ondo state capital, where they reportedly carted away N30 million and different brands of phones, including other valuable property.

They also robbed the First Bank Plc at Yaba Road, Idanre, where they took away N4 million.

The convicts were arraigned on July 14, 2022, on four counts charge of conspiracy, armed robbery, and illegal possession of firearms.

They were remanded to the Olokuta Correctional Centre after they pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Why Ondo robbers were sentenced to death

The offences contravene Sections 6b, 1 2a, and b of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap R11, Vol. 14 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

Prosecuting Counsel, F.K Salami told the court that the convicts also attacked a church around Adaba FM, Ilara-Mokin, at 12:45 pm and robbed two pastors, Jeremiah Adanlawo and D.O Ajayi, of their cars with number plates JU522EKY and JV322EKY respectively.

One of the prosecution witnesses said the robbers gained entrance into the banking hall while armed with guns.

Police arrest wanted kidnapper

Legit.ng earlier reported that the police command in Abuja had arrested some notorious kidnappers disturbing the FCT and its environs.

No less than N9 million ransom paid to them was recovered during the coordinated operation, which led to their arrest.

The FCT commissioner of police, CP Benneth Igweh, paraded the suspects on Wednesday morning at the force headquarters.

Source: Legit.ng