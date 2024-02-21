A Kano state high court has cancelled the suspension of Rabiu Kwankwaso from the NNPP

Justice Usman Mallam Na’Abba of the court also barred some aggrieved members of the party from parading themselves as officers of the party

In its verdict, the court issued an interim injunction restraining the defendants from presenting themselves as officers of the party pending the hearing of the application before it

Kano, Kano - Justice Usman Mallam Na’Abba of the Kano state high court has nullified the suspension of a former governor of the state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The court, while delivering its ruling on a suit marked K/M1175/2023, further barred some aggrieved members of the party from taking over or acting as national officers of the NNPP.

According to Vanguard, Justice Na’Abba issued an order of interim injunction, “restraining the respondents, by themselves, their agents, cronies, and whosoever acting or acting through them, from parading themselves, issuing a press release, or granting interviews as national officers, leaders, or members of the applicant, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

He equally held that “An order of interim injunction is hereby granted setting aside the purported suspension of Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as member of the Applicant and restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission, from recognising the purported suspension, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

What is the latest about NNPP crisis?

Cited as respondents in the matter, which has the NNPP as the sole plaintiff, are Chief Dr. Bontrace 0.

Aniebonam, Dr Gilbert Agbo Major, Barr. Tony Christopher Obioha, Comrade Oginni Olaposi, Hajia Rexia Zanlaga and Mark Usman, Umar Jubril, Alhaji Adebayo Wasiu, Alhaji Taxudeen Adebayo, Alhay Mamoh Garuba, Abourasaq Abdulsalam, and Barr. Abiola Henry Olarotimi.

Others are Engr. Babayo Aboullahi Mohammed, Alhaji Ibrahim Yahaya, Chinonso Adiofu, Hon. Prince Sunday Chukwuemeka, Barr. Jonathan Chineme Ibeogu and INEC.

