The presidency is set to offset its electricity debt to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company

The directive to pay the debt, according to a press release signed by President Bola Tinubu’s special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, follows 'the reconciliation of accounts between the state house and AEDC'

Legit.ng reports that the revelation by the DisCo that Aso Villa owed millions of naira generated an outcry with many Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday, February 20, directed the immediate settlement of the outstanding electricity bill due to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

This update was given by one of the presidential media aides, Bayo Onanuga.

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu's directive follows the 'reconciliation of accounts' between the state house management and AEDC.

The presidency said contrary to the AEDC's initial claim of N923million debt, the state house outstanding bill is N342, 352, 217.46 — according to a letter by the management of AEDC to the state house permanent secretary (PS) dated February 14, 2024.

The statement said:

"Having reconciled the position to the satisfaction of both parties, the chief of staff to the President, Rt Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has given assurance that the debt will be paid to AEDC before the end of this week.

"Following the example of the presidency, chief of staff also urged other MDAs to reconcile their accounts with AEDC and pay their electricity bills."

Electricity bill: Villa, Wike's ministry, others, owing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that AEDC issued a notice of disconnection to the presidential villa, and 85 other ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) under the federal and state governments.

The DisCo alleged that they were owed a total sum of N47,195 billion in outstanding debts as of December 2023.

AEDC stated that the indebted MDAs have been given a 10-day notice, that is, February 28, to offset their bills or face disconnection.

