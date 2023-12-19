The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the detention of a former Minister of State for Power, Olu Agunloye

FCT, Abuja - A former Minister of State for Power, Olu Agunloye, has been detained in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

An EFCC source, who confirmed this to Channels Television said Agunloye has been detained since 13 December 2023.

“He has been with the EFCC since December 13th. “But it was not made public.”

This development is coming a week after the anti-graft agency declared Agulonye wanted over an alleged $6 billion fraud related to the controversial Mambilla hydropower project.

Agunloye was a minister under President Olusegun Obasanjo’s government (1999-2003).

EFCC declares former minister Agunloye wanted

Legit.ng earlier reported that the anti-graft agency declared Agunloye wanted on Tuesday, December 12

The EFCC asked any Nigerian who knows the whereabouts of the former minister to report to the nearest police station or inform the anti-graft agency.

Obasanjo offers to testify against Agunloye

Obasanjo reportedly informed President Bola Tinubu's administration that he is ready to testify against Agunloye wanted over alleged corruption and forgery.

Obasanjo maintained that no minister had the authority to commit Nigeria to beyond N25 million without express presidential consent. He assured Lateef Fagbemi, attorney-general of the federation (AGF) and minister of justice, of his continued commitment to assist the government "by shedding more light on this matter as may be required of me".

The former president insisted that Agunloye committed "fraud, deceit, and malfeasance", adding that "his ilk does no good to Nigeria and Nigerians".

