Former Kwara State governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has cried out over lack of access to his doctor, medication and cook

Ahmed is accusing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of denying him bail after making the conditions

The anti-graft agency is interrogating Ahmed over multi-billion naira transactions during his tenure as governor of Kwara state

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

Kwara state, Ilorin - Former Kwara State governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of continued detention despite fulfilling all his bail conditions without any justification.

Ahmed said he has been denied access to his medical doctors, medications and personal cooks.

Ahmed accuses EFCC of denying him bail him despite fulfilling all his conditions Photo credit: @officialEFCC/@AbdulfataAhmed

Source: Twitter

As reported by Arise TV, Ahmed’s spokesman Abdulwahab Oba, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday night, February 20.

“Additionally, he has been denied access to his doctors, medication and direct access to his cook”.

He urged the anti-graft agency to follow due process and be seen to be transparent in their handling of the case.

According to SaharaReporters, Oba explained that has never defaulted in all previous invitations extended to him by the commission, stating that the case was transferred to Ilọrin, Kwara state capital from the EFCC office in Abuja over the issue of jurisdiction.

The statement reads,

“Yes, he is still with the EFCC and we are now in a dilemma over the issue because they keep changing the goalpost during the match.

“The case is taking a new dimension which we don’t really understand for now.

“Initially they said they wanted him to produce two sureties who are federal directors.

“The sureties came and were asked to provide landed properties in Abuja. We see this as a contradiction”.

EFCC grills ex-Kwara governor over N9bn fraud

Legit.ng earlier reported that EFCC quizzed Ahmed over multi-billion naira transactions during his time as governor of Kwara state. Ahmed was seen arriving at the Ilorin office of the anti-graft agency on Monday morning, February 19.

The EFCC invited the former governor, and he is currently answering questions as to how these monies under his administration were spent.

Source: Legit.ng