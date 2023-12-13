Earlier on Wednesday, December 13, the EFCC declared a one-time Nigerian minister, Olu Agunloye, wanted over alleged fraud to the tune of $6 billion

Agunloye, who served under the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo as a cabinet member has a case with the anti-graft agency

Now, Obasanjo has waded in and expressed his determination to testify against the embattled Ondo-born politician

FCT, Abuja - Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has reportedly informed the Bola Tinubu administration that he is ready to testify against ex-minister of power and steel, Olu Agunloye wanted over alleged corruption and forgery.

Obasanjo was Nigeria's president between 1999 and 2007, and embattled Agunloye served as minister of power and steel under the former between 1999 and 2003.

Obasanjo berates Olu Agunloye

Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) declared Agunloye wanted over his role in the $6 billion Mambila hydropower contract.

The EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, made the declaration in a public notice posted across the anti-graft agency's social media channels on Wednesday, December 13.

In a report by The Cable, Obasanjo maintained that no minister had the authority to commit Nigeria to beyond N25 million without express presidential consent.

'Obj' as Tinubu is fondly called, assured Lateef Fagbemi, attorney-general of the federation (AGF) and minister of justice, of his continued commitment to assist the government "by shedding more light on this matter as may be required of me".

Obasanjo insisted that Agunloye committed "fraud, deceit, and malfeasance", adding that "his ilk does no good to Nigeria and Nigerians".

The online newspaper quotes Obasanjo as saying:

"I have resolved to make myself available to testify in arbitration of any forum in our national interest."

EFCC declares Agunloye wanted

