Kogi state governor, Usman Ododo, has been declared as the authentic winner of the November 11 2023, governorship election in the state.

This is as the Kogi state governorship election petition tribunal in Abuja struck out the Action Peoples Party (APP) petition challenging the victory after he was declared the winner of the poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But Governor Ododo's victory was challenged at the tribunal. The APP on Tuesday, February 20, declared its withdrawal challenging the governor's victory, through its lawyer, Daniel Edeachi, Daily Trust reported.

The opposition's application which announced the withdrawal of the petition, was not opposed by Governor Ododo's lawyer, Ibrahim Sanni Muhammed (SAN); DC Denwigwe (SAN), counsel to the All Progressives Congress (APC); and INEC's counsel, Kanu Agabi (SAN).

Governor Ododo, who was sworn in on Saturday, January 27, 2024, announced the appointments of some cabinet members and other key aides.

During his inaugural speech, he announced that the nomination of some commissioners would be forwarded to the Assembly for prompt confirmation as members of the state executive council (SEC).

Most of the Commissioner-nominees were from the immediate past administration of Governor Yahaya Bello.

Among them are Folashade Ayoade Arike, Kingsley Fanwo, Deedat Salami Ozigi, the former SSG and several assistants named with immediate effect.

