Reno Omokri has expressed support for President Bola Tinubu's administration as hardship bites harder

The PDP chieftain explained the fuel subsidy removal and Naira float policy by Tinubu's government

Omokri stated that the only solution for Nigeria to escape further economic woes is to produce its goods, buy and sell it

Reno Omokri, the former presidential aide, has backed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led-federal government.

Omokri defends Tinubu amid hardship.

Source: Facebook

In a post shared on his X account, on Monday, February 19, Omokri threw weight behind Tinubu's economic agenda, noting, that the current administration should not be blamed for the recent hardship bedeviling Nigeria.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) insisted Nigerians are the architects of their problems. He lamented that Nigerians don't buy their own products yet they spend more money on foreign goods.

The social media influencer blamed Nigeria's current woes on the past administration. He added that every notable politician is in support of Tinubu's policy except for Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Omokri reveals a way out of economic hardship

The PDP chieftain said the only way out of the current mess in the country is for Nigerians to "Grow Naira, Buy Naija."

Omokri tweeted:

"What this administration did was to end that subsidy and float the Naira, meaning that the market forces of demand and supply will now determine the value of the Naira. Arise Peoples Party knows that many Nigerians are economically illiterate, like you. So, they are counting on your ignorance and using it to ship your sentiments into a frenzy.

"If Nigerians were using the subsidised dollars to develop Nigeria, maybe it would have made sense for it to continue. But what were we using it for? $20 million a day on MTN and Airtel instead of Glo, which is wholly Nigerian. $1.5 billion per annum to gamble with foreign bookies. £25 million on Scotch whiskey. $75 million on champagne.

"I am not for Tinubu as a person, but I support this policy. And not only me. All major Presidential candidates, except Kwankwaso, agreed to float the Naira. The only way out of our present economic hardship is #GrowNairaBuyNaija."

Daniel Bwala: Atiku’s former aide defends Tinubu

In a similar development, Daniel Bwala, a former aide to Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, said President Tinubu is working tirelessly to solve the country’s inherited problems.

In a post shared on his X account on Monday, February 12, the PDP chieftain pointed out that the food crisis Nigerians were experiencing was a global phenomenon.

He emphasized that the problems facing Nigeria were caused by decades of maladministration, urging Nigerians to have faith in their leaders and refrain from insulting them.

