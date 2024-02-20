Former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, reassured Nigerians amidst the downturn in the country's economy

Ogun East Senator Gbenga Daniel encouraged Nigerians not to despair over the country's declining economy.

He emphasised the need for understanding, noting that President Bola Tinubu inherited a struggling economy.

Daniel expressed optimism, seeing a potential improvement ahead.

During his visit to Ijebu Ode Local Area in Ogun State, he remarked on the country's difficulties, attributing them to the economic problems inherited by President Bola Tinubu.

The ex-governor of Ogun State acknowledged Tinubu's efforts to address these issues despite not openly discussing them.

Daniel appealed to Nigerians for patience and support, emphasising the current administration's dedication to improving the nation's prosperity.

He expressed his understanding, along with the current government, of the prevalent hunger in the region, which prompted him to offer assistance by distributing more than 12,000 food packs monthly to the residents of the senatorial district.

Additionally, at the event, various empowerment tools, including sewing machines, generators, and grinding machines, were provided to the community members.

Gbenga Daniels' appeal to Nigerians

As quoted by Punch, he said:

“Really, things might not be so good as we want it but I want to plead with you my people to show understanding because our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu inherited what we can call a failed economy.

“But it is impossible for him to talk. With all the things that have happened before him, he cannot talk, all he is trying to do is to find the solution.

“I want to assure you that there is light at the end of the tunnel and our country will be better for it. The President needs our cooperation now more than ever before and I assure you that just very soon everything will be fine with us.”

Daniel reaffirmed his dedication to leveraging his position in the Senate to support beneficial initiatives to improve the quality of life for the people of Ogun East.

The country faces economic challenges, which have sparked demonstrations in various regions.

Economic hardship: Tinubu’s daughter begs Nigerians

Similarly, Nigerians have been urged to be patient with the current administration headed by President Tinubu.

Folashade Tinubu-Ojo disclosed that her father meant well for the country, and it was only a matter of time before things began to fall into place.

The president’s daughter made this call hours after her brother, Seyi, maintained strongly that Nigeria was in a safe hand under Tinubu.

