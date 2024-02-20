Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering governance issues

FCT, Abuja - The Senate, on Tuesday, February 20, resolved to probe the N30 trillion Ways and Means spent by former President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

According to the Senate, the fund was recklessly spent.

As reported by The Punch, the upper legislative chamber stated that wasteful expenditure of the overdraft collected from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under Godwin Emefiele largely accounted for the hardship currently affecting Nigerians.

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng