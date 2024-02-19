The AEDC issues a disconnection notice to the Presidential Villa and 85 other government agencies

This action is a result of unpaid electricity bills, as these entities owe substantial amounts to the AEDC

The MDAs affected include the presidential villa, the Central Bank of Nigeria, the ministry of finance and others.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has issued a disconnection notice to the Presidential Villa, along with 85 other ministries, departments, and agencies under the federal and state governments.

The AEDC disclosed this in a disconnection notice published in a national dailies Punch, ThisDay on Monday, February 19, 2024.

The DisCo stated that the total outstanding debt as of December 2023 amounted to N47.195 billion.

AEDC gives 10-day

According to the noticed the indebted MDAs have been given a 10-day notice, that is February 28, 2024 to offset their bills or face disconnection.

Part of the notice reads:

"The relevant MDAs are hereby given that AEDC shall, after the expiration of 10 days from the day of the publication to pay their debt, that is, after Wednesday, February 28, 2024, embark on disconnection of service to them until they discharge their obligation to pay us their debts."

It listed the Chief of Defence Staff, Barracks and Military formations, the Federal Capital Territory Authority, and the Ministry of Finance as its top debtors in the period under review.

Others are the Ministry of Power, Ministry of State Petroleum, Central Bank Governor, the Independence National Electoral Commission, INEC, Nigeria Police Force, and other MDAs listed as debtors to AEDC.

