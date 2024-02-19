The AEDC has said it will disconnect its electricity supply to the presidential villa over piled unpaid electricity bills

The distribution company also threatened to disconnect the electricity supply to no less than 85 government ministries and agencies

According to the DISCO company, the total debt of these ministries and agencies, including the FCT under Nyesom Wike, are N47,195 billion

FCT, Abuja - Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has issued a notice of disconnection to the Presidential Villa, and 85 other ministries, departments, and agencies under the federal and state governments.

The DISCO reveals that they were owed a total sum of N47,195 billion in outstanding debts as of December 2023.

Like Wike, Abuja DISCO publishes debtors names

According to The Nation, the AEDC disclosed this in a disconnection notice published in a national daily (PUNCH) on Monday, February 19, stating that the indebted MDAs have been given a 10-day notice, that is, February 28, to offset their bills or face disconnection.

Also included among the ministries is the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCT), a ministry under the watch of outspoken Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers state.

Recall that Wike recently published the names of foreign embassies owing the FCTA land rents and issued an ultimatum to them as well.

Top 15 government institutions owing electricity bills

In a tweet by StatiSense, the top 15 government institutions owing outstanding electricity bills are:

Chief of Defence Staff - Barracks & Military Formations: ₦12bn FCT Ministry: ₦7.6bn Ministry of Finance: ₦5.4bn Niger State Governor Abuja Liaison Office: ₦3.4bn Min of State Petroleum: ₦2.1bn Ministry of Education: ₦1.8bn CBN Governor: ₦1.6bn Nigeria Police Force: ₦1.4bn Kogi State Governor - Abuja Liaison office: ₦1.4bn Ministry of Health: ₦1.2bn Clerk of NASS: ₦1.1bn Presidential Villa: ₦924m FAAN: ₦846m Ministry of Justice/AGF: ₦816m State Security Office: ₦649m

Wike publishes names of indebted foreign embassies

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wike has published the names of foreign embassies and high commissions owing land rents in Abuja.

In an advertorial published by the FCTA, major allies of Nigeria, including South Africa and Saudi Arabia, owed house rents.

The minister then issued a two-week ultimatum to the embassies and commissions to pay their rents in their best interests.

