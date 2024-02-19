Global site navigation

Presidential Villa, Wike's Ministry, Others Owing Billions as Electricity Bills (Full List)
Nigeria

Presidential Villa, Wike's Ministry, Others Owing Billions as Electricity Bills (Full List)

by  Bada Yusuf
  • The AEDC has said it will disconnect its electricity supply to the presidential villa over piled unpaid electricity bills
  • The distribution company also threatened to disconnect the electricity supply to no less than 85 government ministries and agencies
  • According to the DISCO company, the total debt of these ministries and agencies, including the FCT under Nyesom Wike, are N47,195 billion

FCT, Abuja - Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has issued a notice of disconnection to the Presidential Villa, and 85 other ministries, departments, and agencies under the federal and state governments.

The DISCO reveals that they were owed a total sum of N47,195 billion in outstanding debts as of December 2023.

Nyesom Wike/Bola Tinubu/Presidential Villa/Abuja Electricity Distribution Company/DISCO
Abuja DISCO lists ministries, agencies owing electricity bills Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nyesomm Wike
Source: Twitter

Like Wike, Abuja DISCO publishes debtors names

According to The Nation, the AEDC disclosed this in a disconnection notice published in a national daily (PUNCH) on Monday, February 19, stating that the indebted MDAs have been given a 10-day notice, that is, February 28, to offset their bills or face disconnection.

Also included among the ministries is the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCT), a ministry under the watch of outspoken Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers state.

Recall that Wike recently published the names of foreign embassies owing the FCTA land rents and issued an ultimatum to them as well.

Top 15 government institutions owing electricity bills

In a tweet by StatiSense, the top 15 government institutions owing outstanding electricity bills are:

  1. Chief of Defence Staff - Barracks & Military Formations: ₦12bn
  2. FCT Ministry: ₦7.6bn
  3. Ministry of Finance: ₦5.4bn
  4. Niger State Governor Abuja Liaison Office: ₦3.4bn
  5. Min of State Petroleum: ₦2.1bn
  6. Ministry of Education: ₦1.8bn
  7. CBN Governor: ₦1.6bn
  8. Nigeria Police Force: ₦1.4bn
  9. Kogi State Governor - Abuja Liaison office: ₦1.4bn
  10. Ministry of Health: ₦1.2bn
  11. Clerk of NASS: ₦1.1bn
  12. Presidential Villa: ₦924m
  13. FAAN: ₦846m
  14. Ministry of Justice/AGF: ₦816m
  15. State Security Office: ₦649m

See the tweet here:

Wike publishes names of indebted foreign embassies

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wike has published the names of foreign embassies and high commissions owing land rents in Abuja.

In an advertorial published by the FCTA, major allies of Nigeria, including South Africa and Saudi Arabia, owed house rents.

The minister then issued a two-week ultimatum to the embassies and commissions to pay their rents in their best interests.

Source: Legit.ng

