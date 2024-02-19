The youths in Oyo state have expressed their pain with the current state of the nation under President Tinubu

They took to strategic locations in the state to embark on a peaceful protest and remind the current government of its renewed hope agenda as economic hardship bites harder

Armed police officers were present at the scene of the exercise to ensure it is smooth and peaceful

Oyo state, Ibadan - Residents of Oyo state hit the streets on Monday, February 19, over what they described as the high cost of living, food inflation, and the current economic hardship in the country.

Youths appeal to Tinubu over hardship

Channels TV reported that the protesters gathered around the Mokola area of Ibadan, the state capital, wielding placards with various inscriptions such as ‘end food hike and inflation,’ ‘the poor are starving,’ and ‘Tinubu, don’t forget your promises,’ among others.

The Punch reported that armed policemen were seen at the protest scene even as the youths held the peaceful rally against economic hardship occasioned by the removal of petrol subsidy and the unification of the foreign exchange windows.

They called on President Tinubu to quickly intervene as the situation bites harder in the country.

Meanwhile, the police had on Sunday, February 18, warned that no breach of peace would be allowed during any protest in the state.

Widespead protest in Nigeria

The protest in Oyo followed others in Osun state, Kano, Minna, amongst others, over economic hardship occasioned by petrol subsidy removal, food inflation, and high cost of living.

Lamentation over economic hardship, food inflation and hunger persist and the citizens are demanding urgent intervention by Tinubu's government who had assured them of a renewed hope.

From the protest in Minna, Niger state capital, a mini one at Ota in Ogun state, and another by angry youths in Osun state, to many others over the acute hunger in the land, all is truly not well.

PDP governors send message to Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the PDP Governors’ Forum (PDPGF) said Nigeria is almost on the road to Venezuela’s economic turmoil under President Tinubu’s watch.

The Chairman of the Forum and Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, stated this after reading the communique from the Forum meeting at the Oyo State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, on Monday, February 12.

The PDP governor stated this while lamenting about the rising cost of living in the country.

