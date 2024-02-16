Northern elders, leaders and traditional rulers have been urged to be patient with Tinubu's led federal government

Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Igboho made this call to the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, who earlier maintained that Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gunpowder

The Yoruba nation activist maintained that Tinubu's government should not be blamed for the current inflation and hardship because it is just 8-months old

Amid food inflation and economic hardship, the Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Sunday Igboho, has defended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government.

Igboho told the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, that the nation’s current challenges of insecurity and poverty cannot be tackled overnight.

Recall that on Wednesday, February 14, the chairman, Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council, Sultan of Sokoto said Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gunpowder.

The emir noted that the country is looking for trouble with a large number of unemployed youths without food.

He charged the Federal Government to take action in order to mitigate the suffering of the masses, who he said are hungry and angry about their condition.

Reacting in a personally signed statement, Adeyemo on Thursday, February 15, contended that relevant stakeholders cannot help but agree that the country’s socioeconomic problems must be confronted and surmounted for Nigeria to achieve peace and development, Vanguard reported.

He noted that President Tinubu’s administration should be allowed to work out solutions capable of addressing the untold hardship occasioned by his economic policies.

Premium Times reported that Adeyemo posited that the Sultan’s position on the current state of the nation was not out of place, but maintained that the blame of bad economy should not be heaped on Tinubu’s administration, which is just about eight months old.

