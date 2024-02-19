Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism and security matters

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The most wanted cult kingpin in Rivers state, David Gift Opara, popularly known as 2Baba, is widely reported to have been killed.

The news comes a few days after the Rivers police command said it is closing in on the suspected criminal.

Following CP Olatunji Disu's determination to capture 2Baba, the wanted cultist has been reportedly killed. Photo credit: @Mr_JAGs

2Baba had been at large for over four months. He was reportedly shot dead in a combined security raid at the hideout of cult leader at Idu-Ekpeye in Ahoada East local government area (LGA) of Rivers state on Saturday, February 17, 2024

Legit.ng highlights some information about 2Baba:

(1) 2Baba: Alleged member of Iceland cult group

There are several cult groups in Nigeria.

2Baba is widely believed to be a top member of the Iceland cult group.

The Icelanders are one of Rivers state's most violent gangs and have been implicated in numerous assaults, murders and, other crimes. The outlaws are also involved in oil bunkering and providing “security” to oil bunkering operations run by local politicians.

(2) 2Baba: Wanted for high-profile murder

2Baba and his gang allegedly killed SP Bako Angbashim, a famous divisional police officer (DPO) in Rivers state.

Angbashim's body was mutilated, filmed, and circulated online.

The police revealed that late Angbashim was deceived by the dare-devil cultists who tricked him that they were willing to submit their weapons and embrace amnesty.

Many Nigerians expressed dismay over the gruesome murder of the DPO who they said helped restore peace in many communities and called on the command to ensure his killers were apprehended and made to face the laws.

At the time, Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, declared 2Baba and his gang wanted and placed a N100 million bounty on their head, while the Rivers state police command added N1 million to it.

(3) 2Baba operates system of oppression

On Thursday, February 15, Tunji Disu, the Rivers state commissioner of police, accused 2Baba and his gang of stealing four 20 KVA generators.

He vowed that the command’s months-long hunt for the wanted notorious Iceland cult leader would soon yield results.

2Baba reportedly demanded N20 million, N5 million for each generator, from the company the properties were stolen from.

(4) 2Baba: Alleged kidnapper, oil thief

2Baba was accused of kidnapping, illegal bunkering, and other crimes.

However, he denied the allegations.

He said:

“The gun play I went for was not to intimidate or harm anyone. Everyone knows I am not into kidnapping and illegal oil refining business.

“I am not involved in criminal activities. I am into business. I am just concentrating on my dredging business, and everyone is aware that I am into dredging."

(5) 2Baba: Self-acclaimed freedom fighter

In November 2023, 2Baba claimed in a viral voice note that he is a freedom fighter who picked up arms alongside members of his gang after cultists in Rivers state were granted amnesty by the administration of Nyesom Wike because rival cult groups refused to surrender their arms. He alleged that cultists were killing members of his gang.

In his claims, he said:

“We turned in all the rifles we had to the government, while our opposition refused to surrender theirs.

“Eventually, I realised that the government took no action against the opposition groups, and I began to regret our decision to surrender our weapons.

“This created an opportunity for them to attack and kill our members. They killed my biological brother and burnt down our house.

“This was my annoyance, so I decided to go back to carrying arms.’’

