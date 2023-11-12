Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism

Odiemerenyi, Rivers state - Gunmen suspected to be cultists have allegedly invaded and killed five persons in a community in Rivers state in the early hours of Sunday, November 12.

The incident happened at Odiemerenyi community of Ahaoda East local government area (LGA) of the state and has created tension among the residents.

Menace of cultism in Rivers state

Vanguard newspaper quoted a source as alleging that the killers were members of the wanted Iceland cult group that murdered the divisional police officer (DPO) of Ahoada division, Bako Angbashim.

The source in the community noted that the killers had earlier ambushed a police patrol van, but missed their target before storming the community and eliminating five people.

The Nation identified some of the victims of Sunday's attack as, Charles Osu, Ogbobula Ejee, and Eeje Idaowukwo.

As of the time of this report, neither the police in Rivers nor the state government has issued an official statement on the ugly development.

Cultists kill one in Sagamu

In an earlier report, Legit.ng reported that suspected cultists in Sagamu, Ogun state resumed their supremacy battle.

This comes a month after many youths were mindlessly murdered in the town.

One person was reportedly killed in a new suspected cult clash on Friday, November 10.

