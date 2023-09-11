The Rivers State Police Command has arrested at least six persons allegedly involved in the gruesome murder of Mr Bako Angbashim, a Divisional Police Officer (DPO)

Mr. Angbashim was the head of the Ahoada Police Division in the Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State

The Police Command confirmed that interrogation and investigation have commenced in the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department

Port Harcourt, Rivers - An emerging report has confirmed the arrest of six suspects involved in the gruesome murder of Mr Bako Angbashim, a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ahoada Police Division in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State.

It was gathered that the Rivers State Police Command, under the directives of the state’s Police Commissioner, Nwonyi Emeka, conducted an operation on Saturday, September 9, in search of the suspected cult group who had perpetrated the act.

It has been confirmed that residents of the community where the incident happened fled for their lives. Photo Credit: The Nigerian Police

As reported by Vanguard, six suspects were apprehended during the search operation of the daredevil killers.

Confirming this development, the command spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, said the suspects were apprehended, and ammunition and charms were found.

Police commence interrogation of suspects

Iringe-Koko said the suspects were immediately brought into custody and are currently undergoing interrogation at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department in Port Harcourt.

She said:

“Furthermore, a new DPO, SP Zuokumor Richard, has been assigned to the division. He is accompanied by half a unit of men from Mopol 48, one-third unit from Mopol 19, 56 and tactical teams.

“He has been tasked with a thorough search of the area, apprehension of the culprits responsible for the DPO’s demise, recovery of the body and location of any operational weapons used. This operation will continue while the investigation remains ongoing.”

It was also gathered that the tragic incident had planted fears in the residents' minds, causing most of them to evacuate the area.

Rivers State: Governor Fubara places N100m bounty on killer of DPO, suspends monarch indefinitely

Meanwhile, Governor Fubara of Rivers State has offered a N100 million reward for information leading to the capture of Gift David Okpara Okpolowu and his criminal gang.

The governor took action in response to the murder of a Divisional Police Officer (DPO), SP Bako Angbashim, in Odiemudie Community.

Fubara has also indefinitely suspended a local monarch, Eze Cassidy Ikegbidi, for complicity in allowing the gang to operate freely in his territory.

Source: Legit.ng