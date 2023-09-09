The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the murder of Bako Amgbanshin, a Divisional Police Officer (DPO)

It was confirmed that DPO Amgbanshin was captured by some suspected cultists while on duty with his team of police officers to raid the hideouts of criminals

A source said DPO Amgbanshin and his team were ambushed during the operation, and he was captured while other officers fled the scene

Rivers, Ahoada East - An emerging report has confirmed the murder of Bako Amgbanshin, a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Rivers State.

It was gathered that the deceased was killed on Friday, September 8, by some suspected gunmen identified as cultists by some witnesses.

The Rivers State Police Command confirmed the demise of DPO Bako Amgbanshin.

Source: Twitter

The report confirmed that DPO Amgbanshin was captured and dismembered by the suspects in Ahoada East Local Government Area.

A source revealed that the deceased DPO was on an operation with his team of other police officers to raid some criminal hotspots in the Ahoada East axis when he was ambushed and captured by the suspected cultists.

The anonymous source said the alleged suspects were armed with four sophisticated weapons and opened fire on sighting the operatives.

According to Punch, the source said:

“There was a shootout for several minutes between the DPO-led men and 2Baba-led Iceland until the operatives ran out of bullets and ammunition.”

How DPO Angbanshin was killed

The source also revealed that during the heated exchange of sporadic shooting, the other officers retreated while DPO Angbanshin stood his ground.

However, DPO Angbanshin suffered a hamstring when he tried to flee and was captured alive by the suspected cultists who took him away.

It was later confirmed that DPO Angbanshin had been killed following the release of a viral video where his head and private parts were cut off.

As seen in the video, the suspects chanted victory songs around his decomposing corpse littered on the floor.

One of the cultists was heard speaking in pidgin, saying:

“DPO, finally na you be dis. Now, how far? “You (referring to Angnanshin) dey challenge Iceland. Who are those men? Iceland, are they dangerous?”

Police react

Meanwhile, the police spokesperson of the Rivers State Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, reacted to the murder of the DPO.

When contacted, she said:

“Yes, it is true. I will make the details available Saturday (today) morning.”

