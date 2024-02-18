The Emir of Ilorin in Kwara state has said a viral video depicting "a serious protest" at his palace is fake

The Emir said concerning the current hardship in Nigeria, traditional rulers in Kwara are engaging the government at all levels

Legit.ng reports that the monarch stated that Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq is "responsive and masses-oriented"

Ilorin, Kwara state - Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the Emir of Ilorin, on Sunday, February 18, said a video in circulation on social media platforms where some people are shouting and lamenting over poverty and hardship being experienced in Nigeria in front of his palace, is false.

The monarch stated that the video does not connect with Nigeria's current situation as Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state is a responsive, masses-oriented leader.

The traditional ruler's reaction was contained in a statement signed by Abdulazeez Arowona, his spokesperson.

The Emir asked the general public to disregard the video in circulation "to avoid any misrepresentation of the scenario vis a vis the location of the gathering".

The monarch's statement partly reads:

"The video does not have any connection with the current situation in the country and it would be recalled that in occasions of such, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara Traditional Rulers Council, Alhaji (Dr) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari CFR, always express his concern on the need to ensure that peace and harmony continue to prevail in the society.

"On the current economic hardship, the Emir and his colleagues at the Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council level are engaging government at all levels on the need to continue to improve on the welfare, security and social life of the people of the state with commendations to the state government for being responsive to masses-oriented issues.

"We thereby appeal to the general public to disregard the video in circulation in order to avoid any misrepresentation of the scenario vis a vis the location of the gathering as reflected in the video."

