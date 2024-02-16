A pupil in Nigeria has lamented that citizens of the country are dying daily as a result of the actions of "greedy leaders"

Apart from the executive arm of government, the young student also lashed out at the judiciary and the legislature

A four-minute video of the boy in action, seen by Legit.ng, has attracted the attention of several Nigerians on social media

FCT, Abuja - AbdulKabir AbdulQuadri, a young student based in Nigeria's northern region, has lamented the alleged failure of governance in the country.

The energetic young scholar spoke at a school debate on the topic of whether voting should be mandatory in Nigeria or not.

In a video which went viral on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, February 16, AbdulQuadri, kitted out in his school uniform, lamented that citizens of Nigeria are dying as a result of the actions of some leaders of the nation who he said are “greedy”. The pupil said going by this and many drawbacks in the country, it is not right for anyone to preach mandatory voting.

He stated that President Bola Tinubu’s removal of fuel subsidy brought about untold hardship for Nigerians, adding that prices of goods and services continue to rise.

AbdulQuadri also criticised the official remuneration packages for federal legislators in Nigeria, which, according to him, are exorbitant.

He said:

“Hunger, starvation is the order of the day, borne out of the insincerity of our leaders.

“The most painful part of this argument is that our retirees who have served this country for 35 years are being neglected, particularly our teachers who strive to make this country great.”

He lamented that despite Nigerian voters exercising their duty under the sun and in the rain with the hope that things will improve, the problems of Nigeria refuse to abate.

The young student did not spare the judiciary, accusing the institution of fraudulently upturning the outcome of elections.

See some reactions on X to the boy's video below:

Michael Adekola wrote:

"See my head swelling here. Dino Melaye, you are among people he is praying to God to scatter. We have talents in this country who are ready to be useful including me. And God will not allow you guys to make us waste away. We will be great and God will answer that boy."

Oyetutu Osibajo commented:

"God is using his mouth to say what he wants to do to those who embezzled in a way that brought hardships to Nigerians. Please, have wisdom the wealthy ones, go and be helping like affordable housing, education, creating jobs and farming on a large scale."

Adebiyi Oluwafemi said:

"Omo, Tinubu, I think you should listen to what this little man has to say. A storm is brewing. Kindly use all means you have to avert it."

