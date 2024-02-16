President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ruled out the possibility of setting a commodity price control board

This is as prices of food and commodities continue to soar amid the economic hardship in the country

Legit.ng reports that the federal government also said Nigeria can feed itself and even be a net exporter of food items

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance issues.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has said his administration will not set up any board to regulate prices of food commodities in the country.

The president's comments come days after vice president, Kashim Shettima, hinted at plans to establish a national commodity board to tackle the escalating food inflation in Nigeria.

Almost every part of Nigeria is facing economic hardship. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Shettima reportedly said this when he declared open a two-day meeting on climate change, food systems, and resource mobilisation in Abuja.

But The Punch reported on Thursday, February 15, that Tinubu stated that his administration would not set up any such board. Rather, it is understood that the government is evolving home-grown solutions to address the nation’s food security challenges and economic hardship.

Vanguard newspaper also noted the government's stance.

Tinubu said:

“We must ensure that speculators, hoarders, and rent seekers are not allowed to sabotage our efforts in ensuring the wide availability of food to all Nigerians.

"What I will not do is to set a price control board. I will not also approve the importation of food.”

Nigeria doesn't need to import – FG

In a similar vein, the federal government said there is no need for the country to import food items from other countries. It noted that Nigeria can feed itself and even be a net exporter of food items.

As reported by Channels Television, the minister of information, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this on Thursday, February 15.

Idris said:

“There will be no need for food importation at this point.

"Nigeria has the potential to feed itself and even be a next exporter of food items to other countries."

