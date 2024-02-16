The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has sealed Sahad Store, a well-known supermarket in Garki, Abuja

The management of the supermarket was accused of charging prices other than the cost displaced on the shelves

Legit.ng reports that the development is against the backdrop of President Bola Tinubu's plan to tackle factors responsible for the current economic hardship in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering governance issues.

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has sealed Sahad Store, a well-known supermarket in Garki area of Abuja.

This is coming 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu unveiled plans to tackle factors responsible for the food crisis.

Nigerians are currently battling hardship. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mhizz Esther Queen

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, the supermarket was accused of shortchanging customers by charging prices other than the price tag on the shelves.

The enforcement was led by FCCPC acting executive vice chairman, Adamu Ahmed Abdullahi.

Briefing newsmen after authorities' action, Abdullahi said:

“What we have done today is to make sure that they comply with the law. We initially called them to come and defend themselves, but failed to show up. In the long run, they sent a lawyer whom we asked if he was familiar with the facts of the case. He said he wasn’t.

“To unseal the store, they have to make sure that they do what is required to be done.”

Source: Legit.ng