BREAKING: Tinubu’s Govt Seals Off Top Abuja Store Amid Rising Food Prices, Details Emerge
- The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has sealed Sahad Store, a well-known supermarket in Garki, Abuja
- The management of the supermarket was accused of charging prices other than the cost displaced on the shelves
- Legit.ng reports that the development is against the backdrop of President Bola Tinubu's plan to tackle factors responsible for the current economic hardship in Nigeria
FCT, Abuja - The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has sealed Sahad Store, a well-known supermarket in Garki area of Abuja.
This is coming 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu unveiled plans to tackle factors responsible for the food crisis.
As reported by Daily Trust, the supermarket was accused of shortchanging customers by charging prices other than the price tag on the shelves.
The enforcement was led by FCCPC acting executive vice chairman, Adamu Ahmed Abdullahi.
Briefing newsmen after authorities' action, Abdullahi said:
“What we have done today is to make sure that they comply with the law. We initially called them to come and defend themselves, but failed to show up. In the long run, they sent a lawyer whom we asked if he was familiar with the facts of the case. He said he wasn’t.
“To unseal the store, they have to make sure that they do what is required to be done.”
We won't establish price control board - Tinubu
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu said his administration will not set up any board to regulate prices of food commodities in the country.
The president's comments come days after vice president, Kashim Shettima, hinted at plans to establish a national commodity board to tackle the escalating food inflation in Nigeria.
Tinubu stated that his administration would not set up any such board.
