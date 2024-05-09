Fast-rising music star Shallipoi has left the hearts of ladies shattered after he unveiled his girlfriend

Singer Shallipopi is loved by ladies all around the world due to his style of music and Benin slang

However, the story seems to be changing now that the ex-convict crooner has revealed his girlfriend to the world

Crown Uzama, a Nigerian Afrobeat, aka Shallipopi crooner, broke the hearts of many ladies after he shared a video of him spending time with his girlfriend.

Uzama has only been in the industry for a little over a year but has gained massive recognition and made a name for himself. He also started his own record label.

Many hopes dashed as singer, Shallipopi unveiled lover Credit: @theycallmeshallipopi

Source: Instagram

Shallipopi and girlfriend looked cozy together

The hit-maker is currently trending following a viral video of him and his girlfriend dining together at an outdoor space that seemed like a restaurant.

The lady appeared to be showing the singer something on her phone, while he seemed interested. The love birds were caught kissing at the tail end of the video. Their clip has now generated comments from netizens.

See video of Shallipopi and lover below:

Recall that the singer went viral online after a clip of a female fan visiting a tattoo parlor to ink the name of Afrobeat singer Shallipopi on her head. She left the tattoo parlor with Shallipopi's name inked just above her right eye.

Nigerian react to video of Shallipopi and his lover

Following the viral release of Shallipoi's new lover, the internet has gone abuzz. Here are some comments below:

@certyfied_stepppa:

"She looks older lol."

@karash_bby:

"Shebi the werey say he doesn’t do relationship. Nd he no love anybody"

@akudo_1m:

"another day to not suffer with any man."

@chimaforkeeps:

"No be that kind person I be” don first me find love."

@GressKilo:

"Mr SHALLI SHALLI dey on Pluto mode."

@hikahboy:

"Hi guys please how can I get the I'm on my knees video."

@davidtaiwo12345:

"Them go do u as them do asaka just no worry."

@vera_lopez11:

"Jesus Christ my chest."

@blaq_boi0:

"So now this girl da with an when he never blow ? Just asking o."

@i.am.nonye:

"Quality differs please."

Shallipopi marked anniversary as artist and label CEO

Nigerian singer, Crown Uzama, known professionally as Shallipopi, marked a milestone in his musical career.

Legit.ng reported in previous news that the Elon Musk hitmaker took to social media to celebrate his immeasurable growth with his fans and supporters in just a year.

On Twitter, he wrote:

"On this day last year, I blew up. Congrats to me on my 1 year in this MF industry! :smiling_imp::musical_note: Thank you always, Plutomania’s:ringed_planet: #imountelonmusktillthekingdomcome.”

Source: Legit.ng